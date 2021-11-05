Broadway's Kyle Dean Massey & Husband Taylor Frey Welcome Baby Girl via Surrogate!

Kyle Dean Massey and Taylor Frey are parents!

The Broadway actors, who got married in 2016, just welcomed their first child into the world via surrogate.

Kyle and Taylor, who co-founded their own IVF and egg donor agency called Elevate, are now the parents of a baby girl named Rafa Massey-Frey.

Rafa was born on Sunday, October 31 at University of Tennessee Medical, Labor and Delivery. She was born one week past her due date and weighed in at 9 lbs., 9 oz.

“Seeing our daughter’s face for the first time is something I will never forget. It’s instant love,” Kyle, 39, told People. “On top of that, I’m overwhelmed with gratitude for all the people who contributed to our journey to parenthood, our wonderful egg donor, our physician Dr. Guy Ringler, all of our attorneys, especially Thomas Gleeson. And of course our surrogate and her family who gave so much of herself to give us the most magnificent gift.”

“I have been fortunate in my life to experience many things and many feelings, but nothing can compare to the immediate and unconditional love I feel for my daughter,” Taylor, 32, added. “It is as if with one single look into her eyes the rest of world has melted away. She has stolen my heart forever and changed my perspective on life as a whole. Everyone told me it would be wonderful, but I had no idea it would be to this degree. I stand in awe of my surrogate, and what she was capable and willing to do for us. I watched her labor in tears of gratitude.”

Kyle and Taylor‘s surrogate, Kayde Mason, documented her pregnancy on social media. Watch a video she shared after the birth!

Kyle is well known for his role as openly gay singer-songwriter Kevin Bicks on the ABC series Nashville and he has starred in such Broadway shows as Wicked, Next to Normal, Pippin, and most recently Company. Taylor has starred in films like It: Chapter Two and G.B.F., as well as the musicals Hairspray and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

Earlier this year, Kyle decided to drop out of Company‘s return to Broadway to focus on his family.