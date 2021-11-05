Cardi B Offers to Officiate Kal Penn's Wedding & He's Into It!

Cardi B is offering up her services to Kal Penn!

Several days after coming out and announcing his engagement to longtime love Josh, Kal shared a super cute social media interaction with Cardi, which ended with the rapper offering to marry the engaged couple.

Kal and Cardi‘s Twitter interaction all started when the two were on the same plane during a flight to Los Angeles.

“Cardi B was on my flight to LA. I fell asleep and had a dream that she officiated our wedding on the plane and the three of us walked out of LAX holding hands,” Kal tweeted.

Always down to make a new friend, Cardi responded, tweeting, “First, why didn’t you say hi! Second, I’m licensed to do that sooo……..let me know.”

Kal responded back, explaining that he didn’t want to be “disrespectful” and go up to Cardi on the flight, since she had her “Do Not Disturb” light on.

He then freaked out over Cardi offering to officiate his and Josh‘s wedding, writing, “Holy s–t let’s do it! We’re down if you’re down!”

Cardi agreed to the idea, writing back to Kal, “I’m down I’ll get my suit.”

Here’s to hoping Cardi actually gets to officiate Kal and Josh‘s wedding!

