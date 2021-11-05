Courtney Love Reveals How Kurt Cobain Would've Felt About His Song Being Featured in 'Succession'

Courtney Love thinks her late husband Kurt Cobain would have been a big fan of Succession.

The Nirvana frontman’s song “Rape Me” was featured in a pivotal scene on the Sunday night’s (October 31) episode of the hit HBO series.

In a a now-expired post to her Instagram Stories, the Hole singer shared her thoughts on how her Kurt would’ve felt about his song being included on the show.

“I was in the room watching (agog) as this song was written in about an hour, and I’ve never been so proud of approving one of Kurt‘s songs, this cue in @succession is as if they truly understood kc what he was screaming his heart out… without specifics… about. I’m sure wherever he is he’s proud of this,” she wrote, per E! News.

In the episode, Jeremy Strong‘s character Kendall sabotaged his sister Shiv, played by Sarah Snook, by blasting the 1993 track over speakers as she’s leading an important Waystar Royco meeting.

