Eboni K. Williams Says She & Her 'RHONY' Co-Star Leah McSweeney Are 'Just Friendly Colleagues'

Eboni K. Williams is getting candid about the status of her relationship with Leah McSweeney.

During an Instagram Live with S’More Date on Thursday (November 4), the 38-year-old reality star hinted that there may be a rift between herself and her Real Housewives of New York co-star.

Click inside to find out what Eboni said…

Eboni was asked about her relationship with Leah and instructed to “take a sip” of her drink if she still considered the pair friends.

“Oh, you’re messy. You are real messy,” she said. “Leah and I are what we’ve always been. Friendly colleagues.”

“So you’re not friends?” the host replied, leading Eboni to cut the conversation off and pretend to log off the Instagram Live.

Both Leah and Eboni are both relative newcomers on the show, with Eboni joining season 13 while Leah‘s first season was the year before.

Leah hinted at a potential rift with her co-star in an interview with ET last month, telling the outlet: “I honestly haven’t talked to her, haven’t seen her, haven’t heard too much from her.”

“I think she was traveling? But everything’s OK,” she added.

It was announced in September that RHONY would not be having its customary reunion this year. See Bravo’s statement…