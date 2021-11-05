Ed Sheeran's 15-Month-Old Daughter Lyra Also Tested Positive for COVID

Ed Sheeran is opening up about testing positive for COVID-19, and revealed it wasn’t just him who was affected by the virus, but his daughter, Lyra, too.

During his recent interview with The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM, the 30-year-old singer – who was diagnosed with breakthrough COVID – shared the news that 15-month old Lyra also tested positive.

“My wife [Cherry Seaborn] was away, so, I was there with my daughter … She had it, too, so it was kind of heavy,” Ed shared, admitted that there were three days that were “really bad.”

“I was really, really, really rundown and then just one day I caught it.”

He added, “It’s quite an odd thing getting [COVID-19] and then having to announce it to the world … I’m still sort of being treated [like I have it]. I didn’t really want to announce it to everyone, but I had to cancel three big things in England and I didn’t want to be rude.”

Ed also said that as soon as he got a cold, he started to get tested “every single day” out of precaution.

Now, just days away from his SNL appearance, Ed also cleared up a rumor about the show scrambling for a replacement act to take over.

“I don’t know why there was a huge uproar about that. Everyone was saying they were scrambling to find a replacement, [but] I was always playing that,” he said.

In a separate interview, Ed opened up about the backlash to his cameo on Game of Thrones.