Top Stories
Aaron Rodgers Says He's in the 'Crosshairs of the Woke Mob' After Positive COVID Test

Aaron Rodgers Says He's in the 'Crosshairs of the Woke Mob' After Positive COVID Test

Kim Kardashian &amp; Pete Davidson Have a Second Night Out in NYC Amid Romance Speculation

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Have a Second Night Out in NYC Amid Romance Speculation

Taylor Swift Announces 'All Too Well' Short Film Starring Dylan O'Brien &amp; Sadie Sink!

Taylor Swift Announces 'All Too Well' Short Film Starring Dylan O'Brien & Sadie Sink!

Fri, 05 November 2021 at 5:48 pm

Emilio Estevez Is Not Returning For 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' Season Two - Find Out Why

Emilio Estevez Is Not Returning For 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' Season Two - Find Out Why

Emilio Estevez will not be part of the upcoming second season of the Disney+’s The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

A new report has emerged from the set, revealing that the actor, who portrayed Gordon Bombay for the revival series, will not be back and there are a few hypothetical reasons as to why.

Click inside to see what they are…

According to Deadline‘s report, Emilio will not be back “after weeks of back and forth with his team over the show’s Covid vaccination requirement.”

The Disney+ series, like many other productions, has adopted a mandatory vaccination policy for the cast and the crew that come in direct contact with them, and Emilio has reportedly “declined to provide assurances that he would comply with the policy” through his reps.

Another reason being reported is because there have been some creative differences for the show’s second season.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers centers on Evan Morrow, who was cut from the Ducks, and he and his mom, Alex, set out to build their own team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today.

Production on season two is set to begin in early 2022.
Just Jared on Facebook
emilio estevez exits mighty ducks series 01.
emilio estevez exits mighty ducks series 02.
emilio estevez exits mighty ducks series 03.
emilio estevez exits mighty ducks series 04.
emilio estevez exits mighty ducks series 05.

Photos: Disney Plus
Posted to: Disney Plus, Emilio Estevez, The Mighty Ducks

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images