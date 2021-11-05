Emilio Estevez Is Not Returning For 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' Season Two - Find Out Why

Emilio Estevez will not be part of the upcoming second season of the Disney+’s The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

A new report has emerged from the set, revealing that the actor, who portrayed Gordon Bombay for the revival series, will not be back and there are a few hypothetical reasons as to why.

Click inside to see what they are…

According to Deadline‘s report, Emilio will not be back “after weeks of back and forth with his team over the show’s Covid vaccination requirement.”

The Disney+ series, like many other productions, has adopted a mandatory vaccination policy for the cast and the crew that come in direct contact with them, and Emilio has reportedly “declined to provide assurances that he would comply with the policy” through his reps.

Another reason being reported is because there have been some creative differences for the show’s second season.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers centers on Evan Morrow, who was cut from the Ducks, and he and his mom, Alex, set out to build their own team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today.

Production on season two is set to begin in early 2022.