'Eternals' Director Chloe Zhao Discusses Casting Harry Styles as Thanos' Brother Eros

Chloe Zhao is getting candid about her decision to cast Harry Styles in Eternals!

Last month, news broke that the “Watermelon Sugar” singer had joined the cast of the Marvel movie as Thanos’ brother Eros.

“Harry as Eros was very much a package deal for me,” the director told Deadline. “I pitched the idea of Pip the Troll and Eros to Kevin (Feige) awhile back and I love the idea of exploring an Eternal who is beyond Titan and who may have influenced Thanos throughout the years the same way Eternals influenced us, earthlings.”

She continued, “And then, it wasn’t like I suggested Eros, and let’s go find actors. I kept tabs on Harry since Dunkirk, I thought he was very interesting. After meeting him I realized he is that character—the same way I cast the rest of my cast. There’s so much of Eros in him. For me, if he says yes and Kevin says yes then it’s a go. And I’m very happy they both did.”

