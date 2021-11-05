'Eternals' Director Opens Up About That Sex Scene

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD!

Chloé Zhao is opening up about her new movie, Eternals in an interview with Variety, as well as a particular scene that is getting attention.

The film includes Marvel‘s first-ever on-screen sex scene.

“We win!” she said with a smile when learning that it was a first for the MCU.

In the movie, Sersi (Gemma Chan) and Ikaris (Richard Madden) are two ageless superheroes who fall in love over 3,000 years ago during the Babylonian Empire, and make love in the film.

Chloe said the scene was “in the treatment” for Eternals that she read before she came aboard to direct the movie.

“You can’t tell a mature love story if you’re not gonna do some kind of…it’s lovely to see two people show physical affection for each other — a kiss, make love,” she said, adding that the scene was filmed on location at the end of the day of production.

“Gemma and Richard, they did such a great job [with] the last bit of light we have. It’s very tasteful. You can feel the genuine love they have for each other,” she said.

“When we put it together, we showed people at Disney, and they really loved it. It was beautiful. And there was no discussion of taking it out.”

