Gal Gadot Spoke About Her New Role as Snow White's Evil Queen, But She Didn't Say Much!

Gal Gadot will be playing the role of the Evil Queen in the upcoming live-action Snow White movie from Disney and she’s opening up about her casting!

The 36-year-old actress didn’t have much to say, but she’s getting us excited with the few details she did reveal.

The news was announced on Wednesday (November 3), just hours before Gal walked the red carpet at the premiere of her new Netflix movie Red Notice. She was obviously asked about the casting news in nearly all her interviews!

Click inside to read what she had to say about playing the Evil Queen…

Gal was asked by Variety to reveal what made her sign on for the project. She said, “There’s so much that I cannot share with you that would actually answer this question. The take on this story is so different and delightful and full of joy. I’m very, very excited. I wish I could share more!”

In an interview with People, Gal said, “I can’t say much other than the fact that I’m so excited and I cannot wait to get into the shoes and the crown of the Evil Queen.”

“I am very, very excited to get in the shoes of the Evil Queen and to stand in front of the mirror and bring this character to life,” she told E! News.

See all of the big stars who have also played the Evil Queen!