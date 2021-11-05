George Clooney Writes Open Letter About Paparazzi Photos & His Kids' Safety

George Clooney has issued an open letter to press outlets, urging them to refrain from posting photos of his children.

The Oscar-winning actor explained how having photos of his children on the internet could put their lives at risk due to his wife Amal‘s job as a human rights lawyer.

The open letter was addressed to “The Daily Mail and other publications.” He wrote the letter after seeing photos of Billie Lourd‘s baby published online.

George wrote, “Having just seen photos of Billie Lourd’s 1 year-old baby in your publication, and the fact that you subsequently took those pictures down, we would request that you refrain from putting our children’s faces in your publication. I am a public figure and accept the oftentimes intrusive photos as part of the price to pay for doing my job. Our children have made no such commitment.”

“The nature of my wife’s work has her confronting and putting on trial terrorist groups and we take as much precaution as we can to keep our family safe,” he continued (via Deadline). “We cannot protect our children if any publication puts their faces on their cover. We have never sold a picture of our kids, we are not on social media and never post pictures because to do so would put their lives in jeopardy. Not paranoid jeopardy but real world issues, with real world consequences.”

George concluded, “We hope that you would agree that the need to sell advertisement isn’t greater than the need to keep innocent children from being targeted.”

