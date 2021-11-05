Idina Menzel Reacts to 'Wicked' Movie Casting News!

Idina Menzel is sharing her thoughts on the Wicked movie casting news!

The 50-year-old actress originated the role of Elphaba in the Broadway production of Wicked and she won the Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her work in the show.

It was just announced that Tony winner Cynthia Erivo will be playing Elphaba alongside Grammy winner Ariana Grande as Glinda.

“Congrats to two amazing women. May it change your lives for the better forever and ever as it has for us. So much love,” Idina tweeted after the news was announced on Thursday night (November 4).

We’re still waiting to find out what Kristin Chenoweth thinks, but she’s probably over the moon seeing as she’s close friends with Ariana!