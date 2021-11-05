Is Adele's New Album Inadvertently Causing Vinyl Production Delays?

Even Adele is feeling the pressure of skyrocketing vinyl sales.

Variety writes that the 33-year-old entertainer had to turn in her new album 30 six months early in order to manufacture 500,000 vinyl records in time for its release next month.

The outlet notes that vinyl sales have been steadily increasing since 2006 and overtook CD sales for the first time since 1986 last year, but during the pandemic there was an even greater demand for vinyl that rocked the industry.

Indie label Thirty Tigers head David Macias notes that this can be attributed to the number of people at home during the pandemic, who were “looking for ways to keep themselves entertained.”

Increased demand has caused a strain to an industry already struggling to keep up, which has been further exacerbated by supply chain and labor issues caused by the pandemic.

However, artists are incentivized to release their vinyl at the same time their new records drop, as David says missing an album street date by three to four months can “reduce your vinyl sales 30-40% of what they otherwise would have been.”

In a recent interview on The Kyle & Jackie O Show, Ed Sheeran revealed that he finished his latest record early in order to work around Adele‘s release date.

“There’s like three vinyl factories in the world, so you have to do it like really upfront — and Adele had basically booked out all the vinyl factories, so we had to get a slot and get our album in there,” the “Bad Habits” singer explained. “It was like me, Coldplay, Adele, Taylor [Swift], ABBA, Elton [John], all of us were trying to get our vinyls printed at the same time.”

However, Billboard writes that “the delays plaguing pressing plants are nothing new — and surely not caused by Adele or Adele alone.”

The article adds that current turnaround times according to multiple pressing plant and label sources average six to eight months.

But Sean Rutkowski, a VP at New Jersey’s Independent Record Pressing plant, told Variety that most people in the vinyl pressing industry would rather be dealing with these frustrations that are caused by people “embracing the format.”

“So I’d much rather be in a situation of having to change 43 records because we couldn’t get the right color compound than have to scramble to keep the presses running. We’ve done about 1400 different orders over the course of the year, and we’re a mid-sized (plant) here in the U.S.,” he explained.

