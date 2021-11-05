Jack Whitehall & Tony Hale Join Their Young Co-Stars at 'Clifford' NYC Premiere!

We’re one week away from the release of the Clifford the Big Red Dog movie and the stars stepped out for a red carpet premiere!

Jack Whitehall, Tony Hale, and young co-stars Darby Camp and Izaac Wang were in attendance for the event on Thursday night (November 4) at the Scholastic Building in New York City.

Also at the premiere were cast members Keith Ewell, Tovah Feldshuh, Paul Rodriguez, Bear Allen-Blaine, Ty Jones, and Mia Ronn.

Here is the movie’s synopsis: “When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Camp) meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little, red puppy, she never anticipated waking up to find a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. While her single mom (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey (Whitehall) set out on an adventure that will keep you on the edge-of-your-seat as our heroes take a bite out of the Big Apple.”

Clifford the Big Red Dog will be released in theaters and on Paramount+ on November 10.

Click through the gallery for more photos from the premiere…