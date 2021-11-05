Top Stories
Kanye West Insists Kim Kardashian Is Still His Wife Amid Pete Davidson Romance Rumors

Kanye West Insists Kim Kardashian Is Still His Wife Amid Pete Davidson Romance Rumors

Kanye West isn’t giving up on his marriage.

The Ye rapper made an appearance on Revolt TV’s Drink Champs podcast, where he spoke about his relationship with Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce back in February after seven years of marriage.

Click inside to read more…

During the chat, he insisted that they’re still together.

“She’s still my wife, there ain’t no paperwork,” he said.

SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I ain’t never even seen the papers, we’re not even divorced,” he continued.

“That ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together,” he insisted.

“But if you look at the media, that’s not what they promoting. That’s not what they want. They want it to be a new wedding, a new episode, a new TV show. Then they have people all around and my wife here, you know, this publicist that’s next to her – I don’t f–k with her,” Kanye continued.

The interview was recorded sometime last month, before Kim was spotted out and about with Pete Davidson, since sparking romance rumors after being pictured holding hands on a rollercoaster and later visiting Staten Island with him for dinner.

Watch the interview…
Photos: Getty
