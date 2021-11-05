Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Have a Second Night Out in NYC Amid Romance Speculation

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are hanging out a lot lately.

The two stars were seen out and about for the second night in a row in New York City, E! News reported.

Click inside to read more…

Kim and Pete reportedly met up for dinner at Zero Bond on Wednesday (November 3), and then Kim “left alone” while Pete “snuck out” of the private club.

A source says the two “arrived separately both with groups of friends and left separately.”

A day before, Pete and Kim had dinner at Campania, a Staten Island restaurant, where Pete Davidson grew up.

A source told E! that Kim “isn’t looking to date anyone right now,” but she’s having fun hanging out with Pete, as Pete is a very chill and casual guy, and she likes that.”

“Whatever is going on between them is exciting to her,” the insider said, adding that it’s “definitely casual. There is no pressure between them.”

TMZ also reported that despite speculation that it could be for the Kardashians upcoming Hulu show, there were no cameras rolling.

Find out what Kanye West is saying this week about his relationship with Kim.