Kristin Chenoweth Reacts to Ariana Grande's 'Wicked' Casting News!

Kristin Chenoweth is sharing her support for Ariana Grande.

It was announced on Thursday (November 4) that Ariana would be starring as Glinda alongside Cynthia Erivo in the upcoming film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical.

Kristin, who was nominated for a Tony Award for originating the role of Glinda in 2003, took to social media on Friday to react to the news.

The 53-year-old actress shared a screenshot of Ariana‘s viral tweet about her goal to someday play Glinda in the musical, along with a photo her meeting the “positions” singer backstage at a performance of Wicked.

“I’m not sure if I’ve ever been this proud,” she wrote. “From the very first day I met you (swipe to see!!), you were destined for this role. Congratulations @arianagrande!”

Kristin continued, “The best Glinda you will be with @cynthiaerivo by your side 💗💚 I love you!!”

The pair became close after working together on Hairspray Live and just last month, Kristin served as a guest mentor for Ariana‘s team on The Voice.

