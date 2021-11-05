Top Stories
Aaron Rodgers Says He's in the 'Crosshairs of the Woke Mob' After Positive COVID Test

Aaron Rodgers Says He's in the 'Crosshairs of the Woke Mob' After Positive COVID Test

Kim Kardashian &amp; Pete Davidson Have a Second Night Out in NYC Amid Romance Speculation

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Have a Second Night Out in NYC Amid Romance Speculation

Taylor Swift Announces 'All Too Well' Short Film Starring Dylan O'Brien &amp; Sadie Sink!

Taylor Swift Announces 'All Too Well' Short Film Starring Dylan O'Brien & Sadie Sink!

Fri, 05 November 2021 at 11:34 pm

Lucy Hale Goes From Hate to Love With Austin Stowell in 'The Hating Game'

Lucy Hale Goes From Hate to Love With Austin Stowell in 'The Hating Game'

Lucy Hale goes in on a screaming match with Austin Stowell in the new trailer for their movie, The Hating Game.

Based on the best-selling book by Sally Thorne, the movie tells the story of ambitious good girl Lucy Hutton (Hale) pitted against her cold, efficient work nemesis, Joshua Templeton (Stowell), for a huge promotion at publishing company Bexley & Gamin.

Trapped in a shared office, Lucy embarks on a ruthless game of one-upmanship against Josh, a rivalry that turns increasingly complicated by her mounting attraction to him after an innocent elevator ride turns NSFW.

Directed by Peter Hutchings, the film also stars Samon Daunno, Yasha Jackson, Sean Cullen with Sakina Jaffrey and Corbin Bernsen.

Click inside to watch the trailer!

The Hating Game is out on VOD on December 12.
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Austin Stowell, Lucy Hale, Movies, Trailer

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images