Lucy Hale Goes From Hate to Love With Austin Stowell in 'The Hating Game'

Lucy Hale goes in on a screaming match with Austin Stowell in the new trailer for their movie, The Hating Game.

Based on the best-selling book by Sally Thorne, the movie tells the story of ambitious good girl Lucy Hutton (Hale) pitted against her cold, efficient work nemesis, Joshua Templeton (Stowell), for a huge promotion at publishing company Bexley & Gamin.

Trapped in a shared office, Lucy embarks on a ruthless game of one-upmanship against Josh, a rivalry that turns increasingly complicated by her mounting attraction to him after an innocent elevator ride turns NSFW.

Directed by Peter Hutchings, the film also stars Samon Daunno, Yasha Jackson, Sean Cullen with Sakina Jaffrey and Corbin Bernsen.

The Hating Game is out on VOD on December 12.