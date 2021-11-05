Mariah Carey Releases New Song 'Fall In Love at Christmas' with Khalid & Kirk Franklin - Watch the Music Video!

Mariah Carey is getting us so excited for Christmas!

The 52-year-old entertainer released a brand new Christmas song, featuring Khalid and Kirk Franklin, titled “Fall In Love at Christmas,” along with the holiday-themed music video to go with it.

In the video, Mariah invites Khalid over to her house, which is all decked out with Christmas decorations, and they sing together as Kirk plays the piano.

Mariah‘s 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, also make special appearances in the video.

“And every Christmas, I’ll be there / This time of year we won’t throw away / We gotta fall in love again at Christmas time,” Mariah and Khalid sing together in the chorus. “And all the angels in the sky / Shine down on us as we roll by / We gotta fall in love again at Christmas time.”

You can download Mariah Carey, Khalid, and Kirk Franklin‘s new song off of iTunes here – watch the “Fall In Love at Christmas” now!

