Natalie Wood Reportedly Raped By Kirk Douglas, Her Sister Alleges

Lana Wood is opening up about a traumatizing moment in her sister, Natalie Wood‘s, early life.

In her new memoir, titled “Little Sister”, Lana, now 75, writes that an incident where Natalie was sexually assaulted occurred in 1955, when she was only 8.

Natalie was around 16.

An excerpt, posted by The Associated Press, reads that their mother had arranged a meeting between Natalie and Kirk Douglas with the belief that “many doors might be thrown open for her, with just a nod of his famous, handsome head on her behalf.”

Here’s what the excerpt says: “It seemed like a long time passed before Natalie got back into the car and woke me up when she slammed the door shut. She looked awful. She was very disheveled and very upset, and she and Mom started urgently whispering to each other. I couldn’t really hear them or make out what they were saying. Something bad had apparently happened to my sister, but whatever it was, I was apparently too young to be told about it.”

Later in the book, Lana relays that Natalie revealed the alleged rape directly to her once they were both adults and asked her to keep it a secret to protect her career.

“He hurt me Lana,” Lana recalls Natalie saying.

Lana shared that she’s only now naming Kirk after he passed away in February 2020 at the age of 103.

“With no one still around to protect, I’m sure she’ll forgive me for finally breaking that promise,” she wrote.

