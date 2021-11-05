New 'RHOC' Star Noella Bergener Files for Divorce from Husband James Bergener

Noella Bergener and her husband James are going their separate ways.

According to court documents obtained by The Sun, The Real Housewives of Orange County newcomer, who is set to join the upcoming sixteenth season of the show, has filed for divorce from James and is demanding legal and physical custody of their son.

Noella filed for legal separation in Orange County back in August, per Us Weekly, after James initially filed in Puerto Rico that same month.

The reality star cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split and said in the documents that she would allow James visitation with their 2-year-old son, James Jr.

The pair were married in June 2020 and in the new petition, Noella indicated that she was not aware of their assets and debts. TMZ reported in August that James had been hit with a federal tax lien for 2018 and 2019 totaling over $4 million, as well as a separate lien from California for $1.85 million.

Noella is one of several new cast members set to join the Bravo franchise after it was announced there would be a cast shakeup.