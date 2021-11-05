Phoebe Dynevor, Cynthia Erivo, Sarah Snook, & Claire Foy Were All Honored in London This Week!

Phoebe Dynevor, Cynthia Erivo, Sarah Snook, and Claire Foy were all honored this week at the Harper’s Bazaar UK Women of the Year Awards!

The event took place on Tuesday (November 2) at Claridge’s Hotel in London, England.

Phoebe was honored with the Breakthrough Talent Award for her work on Netflix’s Bridgerton. Cynthia received the Music Award. Sarah received the Television Actress Award. Claire received the Actress Award.

FYI: Phoebe is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress. Cynthia is wearing an Armani Privé dress and Bulgari jewels. Sarah is wearing a Galvan dress, Jimmy Choo heels, a Stuart Weitzman clutch and Pamela Love earrings. Claire is wearing an Alexander McQueen dress.

