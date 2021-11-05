Top Stories
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Have a Second Night Out in NYC Amid Romance Speculation

Taylor Swift Announces 'All Too Well' Short Film Starring Dylan O'Brien & Sadie Sink!

Casting Finally Announced for the 'Wicked' Movie!

JoJo Siwa Reveals Where She Stands with Kylie Prew After Their Split

Fri, 05 November 2021 at 3:33 am

Phoebe Dynevor, Cynthia Erivo, Sarah Snook, & Claire Foy Were All Honored in London This Week!

Phoebe Dynevor, Cynthia Erivo, Sarah Snook, & Claire Foy Were All Honored in London This Week!

Phoebe Dynevor, Cynthia Erivo, Sarah Snook, and Claire Foy were all honored this week at the Harper’s Bazaar UK Women of the Year Awards!

The event took place on Tuesday (November 2) at Claridge’s Hotel in London, England.

Phoebe was honored with the Breakthrough Talent Award for her work on Netflix’s Bridgerton. Cynthia received the Music Award. Sarah received the Television Actress Award. Claire received the Actress Award.

Have you seen the super exciting new project that Cynthia will be starring in next?!

FYI: Phoebe is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress. Cynthia is wearing an Armani Privé dress and Bulgari jewels. Sarah is wearing a Galvan dress, Jimmy Choo heels, a Stuart Weitzman clutch and Pamela Love earrings. Claire is wearing an Alexander McQueen dress.

Click through the gallery to see more photos from the event…

