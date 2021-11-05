Top Stories
Kim Kardashian &amp; Pete Davidson Have a Second Night Out in NYC Amid Romance Speculation

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Have a Second Night Out in NYC Amid Romance Speculation

Taylor Swift Announces 'All Too Well' Short Film Starring Dylan O'Brien &amp; Sadie Sink!

Taylor Swift Announces 'All Too Well' Short Film Starring Dylan O'Brien & Sadie Sink!

Casting Finally Announced for the 'Wicked' Movie!

Casting Finally Announced for the 'Wicked' Movie!

JoJo Siwa Reveals Where She Stands with Kylie Prew After Their Split

JoJo Siwa Reveals Where She Stands with Kylie Prew After Their Split

Fri, 05 November 2021 at 1:29 am

Priyanka Chopra & Mindy Kaling Celebrate South Asian Women at Diwali Dinner!

Priyanka Chopra & Mindy Kaling Celebrate South Asian Women at Diwali Dinner!

Mindy Kaling and Priyanka Chopra joined forces this week to celebrate South Asian women at a Diwali dinner!

Mindy hosted the intimate event with 360-degree media company Phenomenal and beauty brand Live Tinted on Wednesday night (November 3) at Bombay Palace in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Also in attendance were Lilly Singh, Liza Koshy, Never Have I Ever‘s Poorna Jadannathan and Richa Moorjani, Special‘s Punam Patel, Phenomenal founder Meena Harris, and Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Radhika Jones, among others.

The Diwali dinner included South Asian women in media and entertainment to celebrate their culture and community as they discuss the power of their voice in the industry.

In October, the two brands released a Limited Edition Diwali Gift Set including a custom “Phenomenally Brown” hoodie, created in Live Tinted’s signature marigold color, three Live Tinted Huesticks, a pair of Live Tinted RAYS Copper Eye Masks, and a Diwali diya.

FYI: Priyanka is wearing Arpita Mehta. Mindy is wearing Falguni Shane Peacock with Jimmy Choo shoes and Anabela Chan jewelry. Meena is wearing custom Arias New York.

Click through the gallery for 60+ photos of Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling, and more at the dinner…

Just Jared on Facebook
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 01
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 02
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 03
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 04
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 05
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 06
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 07
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 08
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 09
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 10
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 11
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 12
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 13
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 14
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 15
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 16
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 17
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 18
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 19
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 20
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 21
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 22
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 23
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 24
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 25
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 26
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 27
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 28
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 29
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 30
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 31
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 32
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 33
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 34
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 35
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 36
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 37
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 38
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 39
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 40
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 41
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 42
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 43
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 44
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 45
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 46
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 47
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 48
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 49
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 50
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 51
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 52
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 53
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 54
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 55
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 56
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 57
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 58
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 59
priyanka chopra mindy kaling diwali dinner 60

Credit: Jerritt Clark; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Lilly Singh, Liza Koshy, Meena Harris, Mindy Kaling, Poorna Jagannathan, Priyanka Chopra, Punam Patel, Richa Moorjani

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images