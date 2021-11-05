Priyanka Chopra & Mindy Kaling Celebrate South Asian Women at Diwali Dinner!

Mindy Kaling and Priyanka Chopra joined forces this week to celebrate South Asian women at a Diwali dinner!

Mindy hosted the intimate event with 360-degree media company Phenomenal and beauty brand Live Tinted on Wednesday night (November 3) at Bombay Palace in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Also in attendance were Lilly Singh, Liza Koshy, Never Have I Ever‘s Poorna Jadannathan and Richa Moorjani, Special‘s Punam Patel, Phenomenal founder Meena Harris, and Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Radhika Jones, among others.

The Diwali dinner included South Asian women in media and entertainment to celebrate their culture and community as they discuss the power of their voice in the industry.

In October, the two brands released a Limited Edition Diwali Gift Set including a custom “Phenomenally Brown” hoodie, created in Live Tinted’s signature marigold color, three Live Tinted Huesticks, a pair of Live Tinted RAYS Copper Eye Masks, and a Diwali diya.

FYI: Priyanka is wearing Arpita Mehta. Mindy is wearing Falguni Shane Peacock with Jimmy Choo shoes and Anabela Chan jewelry. Meena is wearing custom Arias New York.

Click through the gallery for 60+ photos of Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling, and more at the dinner…