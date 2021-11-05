Top Stories
Aaron Rodgers Says He's in the 'Crosshairs of the Woke Mob' After Positive COVID Test

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Have a Second Night Out in NYC Amid Romance Speculation

Taylor Swift Announces 'All Too Well' Short Film Starring Dylan O'Brien & Sadie Sink!

Fri, 05 November 2021 at 4:46 pm

Production on 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Paused As Letitia Wright Recovers from On-Set Injury

Filming for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is shutting down as star Letitia Wright recovers from an injury she sustained on set.

It was reported back in August that the actress had been taken to the hospital after she was injured while performing a stunt for the film.

According to THR, the movie will be temporarily halting production “due to the severity of the injury.”

While a spokesperson for Marvel said production would not be impacted a the time, sources have told the outlet that the film would be taking a hiatus to “reconfigure the shoot” in order to get things ready for an early 2022 restart.

Director Ryan Coogler has reportedly worked around Letitia‘s absence, filming as much footage without her as possible.

Letitia has been recovering in London since September from injuries sustained on the set of Black Panther 2 and is looking forward to returning to work early 2022,” a rep for the actress told THR. “Letitia kindly asks that you keep her in your prayers.”

The shutdown is expected to start during the week of Thanksgiving. The film set to be released on November 11, 2022 and insiders have said that the release date will not be pushed back.

We’re wishing Letitia well and hope she makes a quick recovery!

Photos: Getty Images
