Taylor Swift Announces 'All Too Well' Short Film Starring Dylan O'Brien & Sadie Sink!

Fri, 05 November 2021 at 9:04 am

Taylor Swift has big plans for her Red re-release.

The “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” superstar announced Friday (November 5) that she will be releasing All Too Well: A Short Film on November 12.

The film stars Sadie Sink, Dylan O’Brien and Taylor herself.

She made the announcement with a short teaser clip on social media, showcasing a tree-lined road with a car driving by.

“November 12. Remember it,” she simply captioned the trailer.

If you didn’t know, one of the most highly anticipated re-recordings from Red is “All Too Well,” which promises to be the original 10-minute long explicit version as it was originally written.

Watch the teaser…
Photos: Getty Images
