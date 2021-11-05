Taylor Swift Announces 'All Too Well' Short Film Starring Dylan O'Brien & Sadie Sink!
Taylor Swift has big plans for her Red re-release.
The “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” superstar announced Friday (November 5) that she will be releasing All Too Well: A Short Film on November 12.
The film stars Sadie Sink, Dylan O’Brien and Taylor herself.
She made the announcement with a short teaser clip on social media, showcasing a tree-lined road with a car driving by.
“November 12. Remember it,” she simply captioned the trailer.
If you didn’t know, one of the most highly anticipated re-recordings from Red is “All Too Well,” which promises to be the original 10-minute long explicit version as it was originally written.
She’s also set to perform at a big show to promote the re-recorded album. Find out where she’s heading!
Watch the teaser…