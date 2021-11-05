The CW's 'The 100' Prequel Series Is Not Happening Anymore

The planned prequel series to The 100 is not moving forward at The CW.

TV Line says that the series, which was set almost 100 years before the events of The 100, has been stopped.

First ordered in 2019, the show would have started with the end of the world and a nuclear apocalypse that wipes out most of the human population on Earth.

The tentative title was The 100: Second Dawn and would have followed a band of survivors on the ground as they learn to cope in a dangerous world while fighting to create a new and better society out of the ashes of what came before.

In a recent interview, showrunner Jason Rothenberg shared his ideas about the series, which included meeting the ancestors of Clarke, Bellamy and Raven.

“Clarke’s great, great, great grandparents are up there on the Ark,” he said. “Same with Bellamy, Raven and all the characters. I have a plan to get us up there and meet the ancestors. If we’re lucky enough to tell that story, we’ll meet Great Great Grandpappy Blake.”

The 100 wrapped up its’ final season in September 2020.