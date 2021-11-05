Will Smith Opens Up About the Moment His Son Jaden Asked to Be Emancipated as a Minor

Will Smith is getting candid about parenthood.

The 53-year-old actor opened up in his upcoming memoir, as featured in an excerpt on People.

In the book, he talked about how his son Jaden asked to be an emancipated minor at 15, following the poor reception to 2013′s After Earth.

“And what was worse was that Jaden took the hit. Fans and the press were absolutely vicious; they said and printed things about Jaden that I refuse to repeat,” he said.

“Jaden had faithfully done everything that I’d instructed him to do, and I had coached him into the worst public mauling he’d ever experienced…we never discussed it, but I know he felt betrayed. He felt misled, and he lost his trust in my leadership,” he continued.

“At 15 years old, when Jaden asked about being an emancipated minor, my heart shattered. He ultimately decided against it, but it sucks to feel like you’ve hurt your kids.”

