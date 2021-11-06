8 Dead, Hundreds Injured at Travis Scott's Astroworld Concert in 'Mass-Casualty Incident'

Multiple people have died after a “mass-casualty incident” that took place during the first night of Travis Scott‘s Astroworld Festival in Texas.

Eight people are dead and over 300 people are injured after the incident, which began at around 9pm on Friday night (November 5) outside NRG Park in Houston, Tex.

The crowd began surging forward during Travis‘ set, leading to a panic in the crowd with fans trying to escape to safety. He even stopped the show several times to ask security to help fans, but then at 9:38pm, the “mass-casualty incident” was triggered.

“The crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage and that caused some panic and started causing some injuries. People began to fall out and become unconscious and that created additional panic,” Houston Fire Department Chief Samuel Peña said in a press conference.

“It happened all at once,” Executive Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite said. “It seemed like it happened over the course of just a few minutes.”

17 people were transported to the hospital and 11 of them were in cardiac arrest. A source told THR that “police are looking into a drug spiking incident in a targeted area of the festival. The source says it appears to have targeted an attack on unknowing people, including a child, and that the quick response from Astroworld security and staff on site likely saved more people from being injured.”

Houston Chronicle reports that a fan who was at the event wrote on Instagram, “The rush of people became tighter and tighter. .. Breathing became something only a few were capable. The rest were crushed or unable to breathe in the thick hot air. It was like watching a Jenga tower topple. Person after person were sucked down…. You were at the mercy of the wave.”

Festival organizers for Astroworld released a statement early this morning.

“Our hearts are with the Astroworld Festival family tonight — especially those we lost and their loved ones. We are focused on supporting local officials however we can. With that in mind the festival will no longer be held on Saturday,” the statement said. “As authorities mentioned in their press conference earlier, they are looking into the series of cardiac arrests that took place. If you have any relevant information on this, please reach out to Houston Police. Thank you to our partners at the Houston Police Department, Fire Department and NRG Park for their response and support.

