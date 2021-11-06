Alyssa Milano Says She Thought Her Miscarriage Was 'Karmic' Punishment for Having Abortions in Her 20s

Alyssa Milano is getting candid about how she felt after experiencing a miscarriage.

In an episode of People‘s new podcast Me Becoming Mom, the 48-year-old actress reflected on suffering a miscarriage and feeling as though it was a punishment for her past abortions.

“I definitely had this moment of, ‘Well, I’m being punished, basically, for abortions in my 20s.’ I didn’t realize that at the time. It took a while in therapy to realize that that was something that I was putting on myself,” she said during the episode.

Alyssa went on to say that this mentality carried over into her role as a parent to her two children, Milo Thomas, 10, and Elizabella Dylan, 7, whom she shares with husband David Bugliari.

“The way I interacted or was with my children — and I think this is common — but I always felt like, ‘What if something happens to these two little beings that I love so much? And is there a world in which they’re taken away from me for whatever karmic resolution needed to happen?’” she said.

“It was a bummer, but it felt like I got the two pregnancies I was supposed to get. And that’s how I kind of looked at it the entire time,” she continued. “I know that a lot of women take miscarriages very hard, but for me, it was part of the process, I guess. Both miscarriages were, I think I was maybe 7 or 8 weeks pregnant, so if it wasn’t viable, my body did what it was supposed to do. I still look at it like that.”

The actress first shared that she had an abortion in an episode of her own podcast in 2019.

“I knew at that time, I was not equipped to be a mother, and so I chose to have an abortion,” she said at the time. “I chose. It was my choice. And it was absolutely the right choice for me.”

