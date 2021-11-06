Billie Eilish & Joaquin Phoenix Ask President Biden to Let Pardoned Thanksgiving Turkey Live at Sanctuary

Billie Eilish, Joaquin Phoenix, and more stars are petitioning to let the pardoned Thanksgiving turkey live in “peace.”

The stars have sent a letter to President Joe Biden to let the pardoned birds “live out their lives in peace and safety” at the New York based Farm Sanctuary.

Every year around Thanksgiving time, the sitting President pardons a turkey that will not be killed.

Billie, Joaquin, and other celebs including Rooney Mara, Alan Cumming, Mayim Bialik, Natasha Lyonne, Margaret Cho, Dave Bautista, Mena Suvari, Ricky Gervais, and Maggie Baird are asking that this year’s pardoned turkey live at the suggested sanctuary.

“As we approach the holiday season — meant to be a time of gratitude and goodwill — we hope you’ll accept our offer to provide sanctuary and the best life possible for pardoned turkeys,” their letter to the President reads.

The sanctuary also explained that turkeys “have been genetically altered to grow exceptionally fast and large and require specialized attention.” They added that past pardoned turkeys weren’t given the right care after being sent to petting zoos or universities “where they are likely not cared for as individuals with unique personalities, emotions, needs, and preferences.”

Joaquin is a big advocate for animal rights. Hours after winning the Best Actor award at the 2020 Oscars, Joaquin helped the Los Angeles Animal Save free a cow and her newborn calf from a local slaughterhouse.