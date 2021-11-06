Britney Spears' Former Manager Denies Allegations of Controlling Singer's Meds & Bugging Bedroom

Britney Spears‘ former manager, Lou Taylor, is hitting back at claims that she secretly bugged her bedroom and controlled her medication.

According to court documents obtained by People, Lou Taylor‘s attorneys have filed a motion to block a request from Britney‘s lawyer for a full accounting over the last 13 years of her Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group.

Tri Star are arguing that they offered regular accounting during the 11 years, which neither Britney nor her lawyer ever objected to.

They also denied several accusations made by Britney, including allegations that they bugged her bedroom and controlled her medications.

“No one at Tri Star has ever had any control over Ms. Spears‘ medical treatment,” the motion reads.

“No one at Tri Star has ever suggested monitoring Ms. Spears‘ electronic communications. No one at Tri Star has ever had authority to approve security protocols,” the filing continues. “No one at Tri Star is aware of any hidden electronic surveillance device placed in Ms. Spears‘ bedroom. No one at Tri Star has ever received any compensation related to Ms. Spears or her Estate that is not accurately reflected in the accountings filed or to be filed in this case.”

The motion did not directly address claims that Britney was not allowed to go on vacation when she wanted and prohibited from using her own money after hitting a spending limit.

Lou Taylor‘s team said that they did not represent Britney when her conservatorship began in 2008, nor did they have a role in its establishment. They started working with the singer’s younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears in 2005 before going on to work with Britney for her Circus Tour in 2009, per court documents.

The filing comes after Britney accused her mom Lynne Spears and Lou of coming up with the idea for her conservatorship.

The termination of Britney‘s conservatorship is expected to be addressed in court in an upcoming hearing scheduled for Nov. 12.

Last month, the entertainer called out her family for the hurt they’ve caused her.