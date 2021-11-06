Chanel Brings Out the Stars for Their 'N°5 in the Stars' Event - See Every Photo!
Lots of celebrities were in attendance at Chanel‘s star-studded party in New York City!
The fashion brand hosted a party to debut Chanel N°5 in the Stars, which is “a unique historical journey and celebration of the iconic fragrance’s 100th anniversary.”
Mary J. Blige performed at the event, which took place on Friday night (November 5) at Rockefeller Center in New York City.
Some of the celebs in attendance included Lily Allen, Phoebe Tonkin, Tommy Dorfman, Eternals‘ Lauren Ridloff, The White Lotus‘ Brittany O’Grady, and Stranger Things‘ Sadie Sink.
The ice rink at Rockefeller Center was dressed in the Chanel N°5 logo and guests were treated to a variety of activities, photo-ops and N°5 inspired games in the fully transformed Channel Gardens.
Ajani Russell
Alyah Chanelle Scott
Amber Mark
Anna Baryshnikov
Annabelle Attanasio
Antonia Gentry
Arlissa
Audrey Marnay
Brittany O’Grady
Casimere Jolette
Chase Sui Wonders
Chloe Wise
Dominique Fishback
Dylan Penn
Ella Hunt
Gabe Stone Shayer
Jemima Kirke
Johnny Sequoyah
Kelsey Asbille
Kiera Allen
Kilo Kish
Kristine Froseth
Lauren Ridloff
Lily Allen
Logan Polish
Lucy Fry
Madeleine Coghlan
Maria Isabel
Mary J Blige
Natasha Liu Bordizzo
Nesta Cooper
Odessa Young
Phoebe Tonkin
Quintessa Swindell
Rebecca Dayan
Renee Rapp
Sadie Sink
Sofia Black D’Elia
Taylour Paige
Tommy Dorfman