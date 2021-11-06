Top Stories
Sat, 06 November 2021 at 1:13 pm

Chanel Brings Out the Stars for Their 'N°5 in the Stars' Event - See Every Photo!

Chanel Brings Out the Stars for Their 'N°5 in the Stars' Event - See Every Photo!

Lots of celebrities were in attendance at Chanel‘s star-studded party in New York City!

The fashion brand hosted a party to debut Chanel N°5 in the Stars, which is “a unique historical journey and celebration of the iconic fragrance’s 100th anniversary.”

Mary J. Blige performed at the event, which took place on Friday night (November 5) at Rockefeller Center in New York City.

Some of the celebs in attendance included Lily Allen, Phoebe Tonkin, Tommy Dorfman, EternalsLauren Ridloff, The White LotusBrittany O’Grady, and Stranger ThingsSadie Sink.

The ice rink at Rockefeller Center was dressed in the Chanel N°5 logo and guests were treated to a variety of activities, photo-ops and N°5 inspired games in the fully transformed Channel Gardens.

Click inside to see photos of all the celebs at the party…

Keep scrolling to see photos of every celeb in attendance, in alphabetical order…

Ajani Russell at the Chanel in the Stars Event

Ajani Russell

Alyah Chanelle Scott at the Chanel in the Stars Event

Alyah Chanelle Scott

Amber Mark at the Chanel in the Stars Event

Amber Mark

Anna Baryshnikov at the Chanel in the Stars Event

Anna Baryshnikov

Annabelle Attanasio at the Chanel in the Stars Event

Annabelle Attanasio

Antonia Gentry at the Chanel in the Stars Event

Antonia Gentry

Arlissa at the Chanel in the Stars Event

Arlissa

Audrey Marnay at the Chanel in the Stars Event

Audrey Marnay

Brittany O'Grady at the Chanel in the Stars Event

Brittany O’Grady

Casimere Jolette at the Chanel in the Stars Event

Casimere Jolette

Chase Sui Wonders at the Chanel in the Stars Event

Chase Sui Wonders

Chloe Wise at the Chanel in the Stars Event

Chloe Wise

Dominique Fishback at the Chanel in the Stars Event

Dominique Fishback

Dylan Penn at the Chanel in the Stars Event

Dylan Penn

Ella Hunt at the Chanel in the Stars Event

Ella Hunt

Gabe Stone Shayer at the Chanel in the Stars Event

Gabe Stone Shayer

Jemima Kirke at the Chanel in the Stars Event

Jemima Kirke

Johnny Sequoyah at the Chanel in the Stars Event

Johnny Sequoyah

Kelsey Asbille at the Chanel in the Stars Event

Kelsey Asbille

Kiera Allen at the Chanel in the Stars Event

Kiera Allen

Kilo Kish at the Chanel in the Stars Event

Kilo Kish

Kristine Froseth at the Chanel in the Stars Event

Kristine Froseth

Lauren Ridloff at the Chanel in the Stars Event

Lauren Ridloff

Lily Allen at the Chanel in the Stars Event

Lily Allen

Logan Polish at the Chanel in the Stars Event

Logan Polish

Lucy Fry at the Chanel in the Stars Event

Lucy Fry

Madeleine Coghlan at the Chanel in the Stars Event

Madeleine Coghlan

Maria Isabel at the Chanel in the Stars Event

Maria Isabel

Mary J Blige at the Chanel in the Stars Event

Mary J Blige

Natasha Liu Bordizzo at the Chanel in the Stars Event

Natasha Liu Bordizzo

Nesta Cooper at the Chanel in the Stars Event

Nesta Cooper

Odessa Young at the Chanel in the Stars Event

Odessa Young

Phoebe Tonkin at the Chanel in the Stars Event

Phoebe Tonkin

Quintessa Swindell at the Chanel in the Stars Event

Quintessa Swindell

Rebecca Dayan at the Chanel in the Stars Event

Rebecca Dayan

Renee Rapp at the Chanel in the Stars Event

Renee Rapp

Sadie Sink at the Chanel in the Stars Event

Sadie Sink

Sofia Black D'Elia at the Chanel in the Stars Event

Sofia Black D’Elia

Taylour Paige at the Chanel in the Stars Event

Taylour Paige

Tommy Dorfman at the Chanel in the Stars Event

Tommy Dorfman
Photos: Getty, BFA, Backgrid
