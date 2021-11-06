Top Stories
Shailene Woodley Calls Out the Media for Making a Story Out of Nothing Amid Aaron Rodgers Vaccination Drama

8 Dead, Hundreds Injured at Travis Scott's Astroworld Concert in 'Mass-Casualty Incident'

Watch the New Teaser for 'Stranger Things' Season Four!

Sat, 06 November 2021 at 8:28 pm

Charlie Puth Sports Tank Shirt at Dinner with Pal Patrick Schwarzenegger

Charlie Puth and Patrick Schwarzenegger are enjoying a night out!

The 29-year-old “We Don’t Talk Anymore” singer and the 28-year-old Midnight Sun actor met up with a few friends for dinner at Craig’s restaurant on Friday night (November 5) in West Hollywood, Calif.

For their night out, Charlie showed off his toned arms in a white tank shirt paired with tan trousers while Patrick sported a black jacket over a white T-shirt paired with black jeans.

A few months ago, Charlie Puth put his fit physique on full display with some shirtless selfies!

Patrick Schwarzenegger recently joined the star-studded cast of the upcoming HBO Max series The Staircase. Get the scoop on the new thriller series here.
