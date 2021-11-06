Chris Evans' Latest Piano Video Is One of His Best Yet & It Includes a 'Don't Stop Believin'' Snippet!

Chris Evans has been showing off his piano skills on Instagram Stories throughout the last few months and his latest video is one of his best ones yet!

The 40-year-old actor took to his social media account on Saturday morning (November 6) to share a video of himself playing two different songs on piano.

Chris started off the video playing a slow song and he captioned the clip, “Sometimes it’s this… but usually…”

He then shared a video of himself rocking out to the Journey song “Don’t Stop Believin’” and he captioned that clip, “… it’s this :).”

Chris shared a video of himself playing “Purple Rain” last month and he of course went viral after the clip was posted.

There’s an exciting rumor going around about Chris right now!