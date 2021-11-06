Eleven Promises the 'Best Spring Break Ever' in the Teaser for 'Stranger Things' Season 4 - Watch Here!

Netflix has dropped a new look at the upcoming season of Stranger Things!

Titled “Welcome to California,” the new teaser gives fans a look at Eleven, Will, Jonathan and Joyce’s new life on the West Coast, as well as the dangers of their upcoming spring break.

It’s one of four teasers the streamer has released in the past few months and comes as part of Netflix’s celebration of “Stranger Things Day,” which commemorates the in-universe date when Will Byers first disappeared into the Upside-Down.

Series stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp, Winona Ryder and Brett Gelman are all featured in the new clip.

The new season of Stranger Things is set to debut in 2022.

