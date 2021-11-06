Jaime King Sits Front Row at Naot Footwear Show with Janelle Monae

Jaime King enjoyed some fashion fun in Los Angeles with Janelle Monae by her side!

The Black Summer actress and the Grammy-nominated singer sat in the front row while attending the Naot Footwear show during Kornit Fashion Week on Thursday (November 4) in Los Angeles.

Season two of Jaime‘s Netflix series Black Summer is now streaming and her movie Out of Death, co-starring Bruce Willis, was recently released.

Janelle recently finished filming on the upcoming movie Knives Out 2, which will star Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc once again. The highly anticipated sequel will have a star-studded cast and it will be exclusive to Netflix when it’s released.

FYI: Jaime is wearing Naot Kayla sandals.

