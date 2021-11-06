Top Stories
Shailene Woodley Calls Out the Media for Making a Story Out of Nothing Amid Aaron Rodgers Vaccination Drama

Shailene Woodley Calls Out the Media for Making a Story Out of Nothing Amid Aaron Rodgers Vaccination Drama

8 Dead, Hundreds Injured at Travis Scott's Astroworld Concert in 'Mass-Casualty Incident'

8 Dead, Hundreds Injured at Travis Scott's Astroworld Concert in 'Mass-Casualty Incident'

New Details About Kim Kardashian &amp; Pete Davidson's 'Affectionate' Date Night Revealed

New Details About Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's 'Affectionate' Date Night Revealed

The CW Reveals Midseason Premiere Schedule, Includes Major Changes!

The CW Reveals Midseason Premiere Schedule, Includes Major Changes!

Sat, 06 November 2021 at 11:34 am

Jaime King Sits Front Row at Naot Footwear Show with Janelle Monae

Jaime King Sits Front Row at Naot Footwear Show with Janelle Monae

Jaime King enjoyed some fashion fun in Los Angeles with Janelle Monae by her side!

The Black Summer actress and the Grammy-nominated singer sat in the front row while attending the Naot Footwear show during Kornit Fashion Week on Thursday (November 4) in Los Angeles.

Season two of Jaime‘s Netflix series Black Summer is now streaming and her movie Out of Death, co-starring Bruce Willis, was recently released.

Janelle recently finished filming on the upcoming movie Knives Out 2, which will star Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc once again. The highly anticipated sequel will have a star-studded cast and it will be exclusive to Netflix when it’s released.

FYI: Jaime is wearing Naot Kayla sandals.

Click through the gallery for 30+ photos of Jaime King and Janelle Monae at the fashion show…

Just Jared on Facebook
jaime king janelle monae naot footwear show 01
jaime king janelle monae naot footwear show 02
jaime king janelle monae naot footwear show 03
jaime king janelle monae naot footwear show 04
jaime king janelle monae naot footwear show 05
jaime king janelle monae naot footwear show 06
jaime king janelle monae naot footwear show 07
jaime king janelle monae naot footwear show 08
jaime king janelle monae naot footwear show 09
jaime king janelle monae naot footwear show 10
jaime king janelle monae naot footwear show 11
jaime king janelle monae naot footwear show 12
jaime king janelle monae naot footwear show 13
jaime king janelle monae naot footwear show 14
jaime king janelle monae naot footwear show 15
jaime king janelle monae naot footwear show 16
jaime king janelle monae naot footwear show 17
jaime king janelle monae naot footwear show 18
jaime king janelle monae naot footwear show 19
jaime king janelle monae naot footwear show 20
jaime king janelle monae naot footwear show 21
jaime king janelle monae naot footwear show 22
jaime king janelle monae naot footwear show 23
jaime king janelle monae naot footwear show 24
jaime king janelle monae naot footwear show 25
jaime king janelle monae naot footwear show 26
jaime king janelle monae naot footwear show 27
jaime king janelle monae naot footwear show 28
jaime king janelle monae naot footwear show 29
jaime king janelle monae naot footwear show 30
jaime king janelle monae naot footwear show 31
jaime king janelle monae naot footwear show 32

Photos: MOVI Inc.
Posted to: Jaime King, Janelle Monae

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images