Sat, 06 November 2021 at 10:32 pm

Jared Leto Wears White Suit with Pink Feathered Sleeves to LACMA Gala 2021

Jared Leto Wears White Suit with Pink Feathered Sleeves to LACMA Gala 2021

Jared Leto is turning the camera on the photographers!

The 49-year-old Oscar-winning actor snapped photos of the photographers while walking the red carpet at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci on Saturday night (November 6) at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jared Leto

For the event, Jared looked super cool in a white suit that had pink-feathered sleeves.

Also in attendance was Gucci‘s Creative Director Alessandro Michele.

This year’s event is honoring director Steven Spielberg and painters Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley.

FYI: Jared and Alessandro are both wearing outfits by Gucci.

Click through the gallery for 15+ photos of Jared Leto and Alessandro Michele arriving at the event…
