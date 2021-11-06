Jared Leto Wears White Suit with Pink Feathered Sleeves to LACMA Gala 2021
Jared Leto is turning the camera on the photographers!
The 49-year-old Oscar-winning actor snapped photos of the photographers while walking the red carpet at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci on Saturday night (November 6) at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles.
For the event, Jared looked super cool in a white suit that had pink-feathered sleeves.
Also in attendance was Gucci‘s Creative Director Alessandro Michele.
This year’s event is honoring director Steven Spielberg and painters Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley.
FYI: Jared and Alessandro are both wearing outfits by Gucci.
