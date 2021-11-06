Top Stories
Shailene Woodley Calls Out the Media for Making a Story Out of Nothing Amid Aaron Rodgers Vaccination Drama

8 Dead, Hundreds Injured at Travis Scott's Astroworld Concert in 'Mass-Casualty Incident'

New Details About Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's 'Affectionate' Date Night Revealed

The CW Reveals Midseason Premiere Schedule, Includes Major Changes!

Sat, 06 November 2021 at 3:36 pm

Justin Bieber Wears Kanye West's New Yeezy Boots During Brunch Outing with Hailey

Justin Bieber Wears Kanye West's New Yeezy Boots During Brunch Outing with Hailey

Justin Bieber is one of the first people to get their hands on the new adidas Yeezy boots!

The 27-year-old singer was spotted wearing the new kicks during a brunch outing with his wife Hailey on Saturday (November 6) in Bel Air, Calif.

The married couple was spotted starting their day with a meal at the famous Bel Air Hotel.

Justin was seen wearing the “Khaki” adidas Yeezy NSTLD boots, which were released to the public just one day earlier. The boots retail at $340 and likely have sold out everywhere by now!

Did you catch the photos of Justin stepping out on Halloween? He dressed up as the title character from a recent movie!

Click through the gallery for 30+ photos of Justin and Hailey Bieber out for brunch…

Photos: Backgrid
