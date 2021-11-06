Justin Bieber Wears Kanye West's New Yeezy Boots During Brunch Outing with Hailey

Justin Bieber is one of the first people to get their hands on the new adidas Yeezy boots!

The 27-year-old singer was spotted wearing the new kicks during a brunch outing with his wife Hailey on Saturday (November 6) in Bel Air, Calif.

The married couple was spotted starting their day with a meal at the famous Bel Air Hotel.

Justin was seen wearing the “Khaki” adidas Yeezy NSTLD boots, which were released to the public just one day earlier. The boots retail at $340 and likely have sold out everywhere by now!

