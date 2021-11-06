Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Couple Up to Support Their Friends at Mujen Launch

Top Stories
Sat, 06 November 2021 at 1:50 pm

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos were supportive friends this week!

The longtime married couple stepped out to attend the launch of the new spirit brand Mujen on Thursday night (November 4) at Daikanyama at Bloomingdale’s 59th Street in New York City.

The new brand is from their friends Bruce Bozzi and Sondra Baker and the event was hosted by Andy Cohen. Guests enjoyed bites from Daikanyama, Bloomingdale’s on-site Japanese dining experience, craft cocktails with Mujen liquor, and beats by DJ Lady Bunny.

Bruce wrote on Instagram, “Thank You @daikanyamanyc , @bloomingdales @klharter for our @mujenspirits NYC soft launch!🍸 Thank You my forever true family @kellyripa @instasuelos for the ❤️ & support! My bestie @bravoandy for hosting & my young gun @bgdans91 for your wisdom @denadatequila !! Mostly my partner @sondra.c.baker for your vision & passion! 💖💖 Enjoy Mujen!”

Click through the gallery for more photos from the event…

Photos: Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com
Posted to: Andy Cohen, Bruce Bozzi, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Sondra Baker

