Kieran Culkin Reveals He Was Originally Tapped to Play a Different Role in 'Succession'

Kieran Culkin is almost had a completely different role in Succession!

In an interview on The Tonight Show on Friday (November 5), the 39-year-old actor told host Jimmy Fallon that he was originally supposed to star as a different character on the hit HBO series.

Kieran said that he was initially supposed to read for Nicholas Braun‘s role of cousin Greg, which he says he “just didn’t feel right for.”

“They asked me to read for Greg and I knew I was wrong, and normally in any other script, I would be like, ‘Okay I’m not right for the part I’m going to close it. I’m not going to continue reading on.’ But I just kind of liked the script so I read on and I was like, ‘Oh, there’s this guy.’” he continued, referring to his character Roman.

He went on to say that Nicholas was perfectly cast as Greg and that he was immediately drawn to Roman, adding: “I kind of like this guy, I like the way he talks”.

The actor was told that the show wasn’t auditioning for that character yet, leading him to film a self tape anyway and send it in.

Kieran ended up scoring the part, joining Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Alan Ruck as Roy siblings Kendall, Shiv and Connor.

Last month, it was announced that the show had been renewed for a fourth season. Check it out!