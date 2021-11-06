Lala Kent Says She's 'Going Through a Lot' After Randall Emmett Split

Lala Kent is opening up about her split from Randall Emmett.

The 31-year-old Vanderpump Rules star first sparked breakup rumors when fans noticed she had deleted all photos of him from her Instagram page. She also liked a post about him allegedly cheating on her.

On Wednesday’s (November 3) episode of her podcast, Give Them Lala… with Randall, she briefly addressed the rumors and shared an update about how she’s doing.

“I want to acknowledge that I’m sure everyone knows what is going on between Randall and myself and just in my personal life,” the reality star said. “There will be a time where I feel comfortable enough to open up and share. Today is definitely not that day. It’s been a lot, I’m going through a lot.”

Lala and Randall, who are parents to a seven-month-old daughter named Ocean, got engaged back in 2018.

She went on to tell her guest, former VPR castmate Brittany Cartwright, that she wants to stay private about the recent drama in order to protect her daughter.

“I just at this point in time want to protect my child, she’s my number one priority, and I know what I signed up for. I’m on a reality television show, but in this moment, it’s not about me, it is about my kid and privacy is the only thing that I’m looking for for her sake,” she said.

She also shared that she’s been using tools she learned through Alcoholics Anonymous in order to maintain her sobriety.

“We work on it in AA, which is one day at a time — sometimes it’s one minute at a time — and that doesn’t just apply to me with drinking, which, surprisingly, even with everything that’s going on, I’ve never felt stronger in my sobriety,” Lala said. She celebrated three months of sobriety last month.

Lala‘s co-star James Kennedy recently reacted to her comments about him being “California sober.”