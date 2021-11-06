Lea Michele Releases New Lullaby Album 'Forever,' Made for Her Son Ever - Listen Now!

Lea Michele has released her new album!

Forever is a new lullaby album dedicated to her son Ever and it marks her first project after his birth. The album features pop songs reimagined, each with a personal connection to Lea and her family.

“Music has always been a driving force in my life and from the moment I found out we were having a baby I wanted to make sure that music was something we celebrated with our son,” Lea said in a statement. “This album is something I hope Ever listens to and enjoys now, but also cherishes when he is older and can understand it was made possible because of his meaning in my life.”

The track list includes songs like “Sweet Child of Mine,” “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” and “Yellow.”

Click inside to listen to the album now…

You can download the album now on iTunes or stream it below from Spotify!