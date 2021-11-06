Maria Shriver Supports Son-In-Law Chris Pratt Amid Criticism Over Instagram Post

Maria Shriver is sticking up for son-in-law Chris Pratt.

Earlier this week, the 42-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy actor came under fire over a post he shared on Instagram praising wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

In the post, Chris mentioned the “healthy daughter” he shares with Katherine, 31. Chris and Katherine are parents to 1-year-old daughter Lyla. He is also dad to 9-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Many people took issue with Chris‘ wording, since Anna, 44, has been very open about Jack‘s health issues.

Amid all the backlash, Maria – who is Katherine‘s mom – took to the comments on Chris‘ post to defend him.

“I want to remind you today what a good man you are what a great father you are to jack and lyla what a great husband you are to katherine what a great son in law you are to me and what a great sense of humor you have!!” Maria wrote in the comments.

She added, “I love you chris keep being your wonderful self rise above the noise your kids love your family loves you your wife loves you what a beautiful life i’m proud of you xo”