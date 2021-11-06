Mindy Kaling Shares The Reasons Why She Doesn't Share Her Children's Faces on Social Media

Mindy Kaling is opening up about why she never shows her children’s faces on her social media.

The 42-year-old writer and actress has two children, three-year-old daughter Kit, and one-year-old son Spencer.

While Mindy does share a handful of images of her children as they grow up, she never shows their actual face and in the pictures, Spencer and Kit are looking away from the camera.

She does that for a point, too.

“I have no judgment for people in the public eye who share photos and videos of their children,” Mindy shared with People, and explained that her “sense is that [my kids] have no real consent right now to do that. … I feel like I might as well wait until they get old enough so they can tell me if they want to be part of my social media or not.”

She also says that “sometimes it’s just a safety thing. I don’t want to be at the airport and have someone be like, ‘Spencer, Katherine,’ and have them look to the people as though they know them or they’re friends. I think that could be really confusing as a kid.”

“So that’s the reason I’m doing it, but it’s hard because they’re such a huge part of my life. And I’m like any parent where I’m proud of the things they do. I think they’re so cute, and of course, I want other people to see it!”

