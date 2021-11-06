NeNe Leakes Would Return to 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Under One Condition

NeNe Leakes is teasing a possible return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta!

During an appearance on The Real, the 53-year-old reality star said that she would be “happy” to return to the Bravo series, but under one condition.

Click inside to read more…

“I’m OK with returning to the show as long as, you know, we can work through a few things,” NeNe said. “I’m happy to return to the show and besides, I have a lot of unfinished business with a couple of them they confirmed on the show.”

NeNe announced back in September 2020 that she was leaving RHOA.

Shortly after making the announcement, NeNe asked her fans to “boycott” RHOA after claiming she was forced out of the show by Bravo and executive producer Andy Cohen.

I think Andy and I were really close for a really, really long time and I love [Andy's son] Benny Boo, and I helped pay for his baby shower and all those things,” NeNe added in her interview. “I think that Andy and I need to have a sit-down and talk and then we’re off to the races.”

If you missed it, two longtime RHOA cast members just recently announced their exits from the show.