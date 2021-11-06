Top Stories
Shailene Woodley Calls Out the Media for Making a Story Out of Nothing Amid Aaron Rodgers Vaccination Drama

Shailene Woodley Calls Out the Media for Making a Story Out of Nothing Amid Aaron Rodgers Vaccination Drama

8 Dead, Hundreds Injured at Travis Scott's Astroworld Concert in 'Mass-Casualty Incident'

8 Dead, Hundreds Injured at Travis Scott's Astroworld Concert in 'Mass-Casualty Incident'

New Details About Kim Kardashian &amp; Pete Davidson's 'Affectionate' Date Night Revealed

New Details About Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's 'Affectionate' Date Night Revealed

The CW Reveals Midseason Premiere Schedule, Includes Major Changes!

The CW Reveals Midseason Premiere Schedule, Includes Major Changes!

Sat, 06 November 2021 at 11:04 am

New Details About Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's 'Affectionate' Date Night Revealed

New Details About Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's 'Affectionate' Date Night Revealed

It seems like things are heating up between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson amid their multiple dates this week in New York City!

New details have emerged from their “affectionate” date night in the Big Apple, though sources have previously said that she’s not looking to date anyone right now.

Kim and Pete first met while she hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live last month. TMZ reports that “Pete kept it very professional when Kim hosted the show, and didn’t make a move until it wrapped.”

Click inside for details from their date night…

When Kim and Pete went out for dinner on Tuesday night (November 2), he took her to the Italian restaurant Campania in his hometown of Staten Island.

TMZ reports that the pair had the entire rooftop area to themselves and that only the restaurant’s owner, who is Pete‘s friend, attended to them. The outlet claims that “the two showed lots of affection” during their private dinner.

Kim and Pete also went out on Wednesday night (November 3) at the exclusive club Zero Bond in New York City. Sources claim that Pete called up before they got there to make sure his credit card would be charged and not Kim‘s or anyone else’s at the table.

See what Kanye West had to say amid the new romance rumors.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images