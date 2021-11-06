New Details About Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's 'Affectionate' Date Night Revealed

It seems like things are heating up between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson amid their multiple dates this week in New York City!

New details have emerged from their “affectionate” date night in the Big Apple, though sources have previously said that she’s not looking to date anyone right now.

Kim and Pete first met while she hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live last month. TMZ reports that “Pete kept it very professional when Kim hosted the show, and didn’t make a move until it wrapped.”

When Kim and Pete went out for dinner on Tuesday night (November 2), he took her to the Italian restaurant Campania in his hometown of Staten Island.

TMZ reports that the pair had the entire rooftop area to themselves and that only the restaurant’s owner, who is Pete‘s friend, attended to them. The outlet claims that “the two showed lots of affection” during their private dinner.

Kim and Pete also went out on Wednesday night (November 3) at the exclusive club Zero Bond in New York City. Sources claim that Pete called up before they got there to make sure his credit card would be charged and not Kim‘s or anyone else’s at the table.

