Nicola Coughlan Was Told She Could Never Do A Period Piece Because of This Reason

Nicola Coughlan is known around the world as Penelope Featherington, aka Lady Whistledown, on Bridgerton.

The series is set in the Regency Era, which are the early 1800s.

However, Nicola has revealed that she was once told she could never be in a period piece like Bridgerton.

Click inside to see what Nicola was told…

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she opened up about how during drama school, was told that she’d never star in a period piece.

Nicola also stars in Derry Girls, which is a 1990s-set coming-of-age comedy.

“I was told, categorically, I would never do period drama,” Nicola recalled. “They told me, ‘Your face is too modern.’ I have no idea to this day what that means.”

Just last month, the actress celebrated the wrap of season two of Bridgerton with a festive pic, and also dished on how spicy it would be for viewers.