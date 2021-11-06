Top Stories
Shailene Woodley Calls Out the Media for Making a Story Out of Nothing Amid Aaron Rodgers Vaccination Drama

Shailene Woodley Calls Out the Media for Making a Story Out of Nothing Amid Aaron Rodgers Vaccination Drama

8 Dead, Hundreds Injured at Travis Scott's Astroworld Concert in 'Mass-Casualty Incident'

8 Dead, Hundreds Injured at Travis Scott's Astroworld Concert in 'Mass-Casualty Incident'

New Details About Kim Kardashian &amp; Pete Davidson's 'Affectionate' Date Night Revealed

New Details About Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's 'Affectionate' Date Night Revealed

The CW Reveals Midseason Premiere Schedule, Includes Major Changes!

The CW Reveals Midseason Premiere Schedule, Includes Major Changes!

Sat, 06 November 2021 at 5:40 pm

Pamela Anderson & Ex Tommy Lee Reunite to Celebrate Son Brandon's Fashion Brand Launch

Pamela Anderson & Ex Tommy Lee Reunite to Celebrate Son Brandon's Fashion Brand Launch

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee are celebrating their son’s big night!

The former couple reunited at the launch party for their 25-year-old son Brandon Thomas Lee‘s new fashion brand, Swingers Club, on Thursday night (November 4) at The Webster in Los Angeles.

Also in attendance was Pamela and Tommy‘s younger son Dylan, Tommy‘s wife Brittany Furlan, Brandon‘s girlfriend Lily Easton, and Brandon‘s The Hills: New Beginnings co-star Brody Jenner.

If you didn’t know, Pamela and Tommy were married from 1995 until 1998.

Pamela and Tommy‘s love story is going to be chronicled in the new Hulu limited series, Pam & Tommy. Find out who’s playing the former couple here!

Click through the gallery for 20+ photos of Brandon Thomas Lee, his parents, and his guests at his launch party…
Just Jared on Facebook
pamela anderson tommy lee son brandon fashion launch 01
pamela anderson tommy lee son brandon fashion launch 02
pamela anderson tommy lee son brandon fashion launch 03
pamela anderson tommy lee son brandon fashion launch 04
pamela anderson tommy lee son brandon fashion launch 05
pamela anderson tommy lee son brandon fashion launch 06
pamela anderson tommy lee son brandon fashion launch 07
pamela anderson tommy lee son brandon fashion launch 08
pamela anderson tommy lee son brandon fashion launch 09
pamela anderson tommy lee son brandon fashion launch 10
pamela anderson tommy lee son brandon fashion launch 11
pamela anderson tommy lee son brandon fashion launch 12
pamela anderson tommy lee son brandon fashion launch 13
pamela anderson tommy lee son brandon fashion launch 14
pamela anderson tommy lee son brandon fashion launch 15
pamela anderson tommy lee son brandon fashion launch 16
pamela anderson tommy lee son brandon fashion launch 17
pamela anderson tommy lee son brandon fashion launch 18
pamela anderson tommy lee son brandon fashion launch 19
pamela anderson tommy lee son brandon fashion launch 20
pamela anderson tommy lee son brandon fashion launch 21
pamela anderson tommy lee son brandon fashion launch 22
pamela anderson tommy lee son brandon fashion launch 23

Photos: BFA Agency
Posted to: Brandon Thomas Lee, Brittany Furlan, Brody Jenner, Dylan Lee, Lily Easton, Pamela Anderson, Tommy Lee

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images