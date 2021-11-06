Pamela Anderson & Ex Tommy Lee Reunite to Celebrate Son Brandon's Fashion Brand Launch

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee are celebrating their son’s big night!

The former couple reunited at the launch party for their 25-year-old son Brandon Thomas Lee‘s new fashion brand, Swingers Club, on Thursday night (November 4) at The Webster in Los Angeles.

Also in attendance was Pamela and Tommy‘s younger son Dylan, Tommy‘s wife Brittany Furlan, Brandon‘s girlfriend Lily Easton, and Brandon‘s The Hills: New Beginnings co-star Brody Jenner.

If you didn’t know, Pamela and Tommy were married from 1995 until 1998.

Pamela and Tommy‘s love story is going to be chronicled in the new Hulu limited series, Pam & Tommy. Find out who’s playing the former couple here!

