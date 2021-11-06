Paris Hilton Joins Sister-In-Law Tessa For Last Minute Bridesmaid Fitting Before Her Wedding

Paris Hilton looks wedding ready in a chic white dress while arriving at the Alice + Olivia boutique in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon (November 5).

The This Is Paris podcaster and entrepreneur kept her cute canine close as she met up with her sister-in-law, Tessa Hilton, for a fitting.

Tessa, along with Nicki Hilton, Halle Hammond (Carter Reum‘s sister), Whitney Davis (Kim Richards‘ daughter) and Farrah Aldjufrie (Kyle Richards’ daughter) will all be standing up with Paris as she weds Carter Reum next week.

Page Six has also reported that Paris changed her venue with just a week to go in her nuptials. The wedding will now take place at her late grandfather Barron’s Bel-Air estate this coming Thursday.

Paris is also reportedly going to wear a Valentino wedding gown. Stay tuned to see it!

