Sarah Jessica Parker & Cynthia Nixon Shoot Night Scenes For 'And Just Like That...' in NYC

Sarah Jessica Parker walks alongside Cynthia Nixon soak up the nightlife while filming some new scenes for And Just Like That… in New York City on Friday night (November 5).

The two actors were spotted walking and talking together as the cameras rolled, shooting more footage for the upcoming Sex and the City follow up series, which will premiere in December.

And Just Like That… will begin a new chapter for Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

A few weeks ago, Sarah and Cynthia were seen filming a lunch scene with Kristen Davis at Chelsea Market.

Check out 10+ pictures inside of Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon filming night scenes…