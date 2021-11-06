Shailene Woodley Calls Out the Media for Making a Story Out of Nothing Amid Aaron Rodgers Vaccination Drama

Shailene Woodley is calling out media outlets for making up a “story out of nothing” amid the drama surrounding her fiance Aaron Rodgers‘ vaccination status.

The 29-year-old actress had an astrology graphic on her Instagram Stories this week and the quote read, “Calm Seas May Bring You Peace, But Storms Are Where You’ll Find Your Power.”

Some outlets claimed that Shailene put up a “cryptic” post amid the “chaos” in her life right now. They also claimed she deleted the post, which she says is not true.

Shailene took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday afternoon (November 6) to respond to the stories.

“Just read somewhere that the media is claiming I deleted an Insta story amid the ‘chaos.’ (An astrology post of all things) (not cryptic at all you dummies.) Do you even know how stories work brah? They self-delete after 24 hours. Literally lol’ing over here over your determination to make a story out of nothing. Grasping at straws my dears,” she said.

